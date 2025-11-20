Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Wabtec $WAB

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Wabtec (NYSE:WAB – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,129 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,778 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Wabtec were worth $16,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wabtec by 30.2% during the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 207 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. PFS Partners LLC lifted its position in Wabtec by 70.4% in the second quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 121 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in Wabtec by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 163 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Wabtec by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 797 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Wabtec by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 748 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP David L. Deninno sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.94, for a total value of $1,049,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 55,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,641,173. The trade was a 8.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Pascal Schweitzer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.07, for a total value of $624,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 4,955 shares in the company, valued at $1,030,986.85. This represents a 37.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,436 shares of company stock worth $5,145,024. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on WAB. Bank of America raised their price target on Wabtec from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Wabtec in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Wabtec in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $221.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Wabtec from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Wabtec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.78.

NYSE:WAB opened at $197.97 on Thursday. Wabtec has a 52-week low of $151.81 and a 52-week high of $216.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.37. The company has a market capitalization of $33.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09.

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Wabtec had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. Wabtec has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.850-9.050 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wabtec will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. Wabtec’s payout ratio is currently 14.53%.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products.

