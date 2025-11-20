Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Has $10.03 Million Position in Crane $CR

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH decreased its holdings in shares of Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,828 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 840 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Crane were worth $10,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CR. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Crane by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,991 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Crane by 6.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,687 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Crane by 8.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,557 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,384,000 after buying an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Crane during the 2nd quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey boosted its holdings in Crane by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 18,537 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,520,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Alejandro Alcala sold 20,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.74, for a total value of $4,007,257.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 33,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,461,801.24. This trade represents a 38.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CR stock opened at $178.72 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $184.39 and a 200-day moving average of $184.48. Crane has a fifty-two week low of $127.04 and a fifty-two week high of $203.89. The company has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $589.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.54 million. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. Crane has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.750-5.950 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Crane will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Crane’s payout ratio is presently 14.74%.

CR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Crane from $200.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. DA Davidson set a $235.00 target price on Crane in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Bank of America upped their target price on Crane from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target (up from $215.00) on shares of Crane in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Crane in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crane has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.60.

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

