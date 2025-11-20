BXP, Inc. $BXP Shares Sold by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lessened its holdings in shares of BXP, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 185,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,074 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in BXP were worth $12,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. REAP Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of BXP by 193.2% in the second quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in BXP during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in BXP by 143.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in BXP by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in BXP in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Get BXP alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at BXP

In other BXP news, EVP John J. Stroman sold 16,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total transaction of $1,215,198.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael E. Labelle sold 13,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.34, for a total value of $970,947.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 9,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,191.82. This represents a 59.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BXP Stock Performance

NYSE BXP opened at $69.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The company has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.59, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.31. BXP, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.22 and a 1-year high of $84.75.

BXP (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. BXP had a negative net margin of 5.82% and a positive return on equity of 1.35%. The business had revenue of $871.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. BXP has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.890-6.920 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that BXP, Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

BXP Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. BXP’s dividend payout ratio is currently -220.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on BXP from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of BXP in a report on Monday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on BXP in a report on Monday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of BXP from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of BXP from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BXP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.42.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BXP

BXP Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BXP, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BXP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BXP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.