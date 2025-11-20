Adtalem Global Education Inc. $ATGE Shares Purchased by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH boosted its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,897 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,604 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Adtalem Global Education were worth $12,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Adtalem Global Education during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 82.9% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 727.9% in the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the second quarter worth $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 25,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.38, for a total transaction of $3,372,645.26. Following the sale, the director directly owned 43,451 shares in the company, valued at $5,752,043.38. This trade represents a 36.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Manjunath Gangadharan sold 944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.67, for a total value of $128,072.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 4,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,918.67. The trade was a 16.15% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,813 shares of company stock valued at $5,987,684. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ATGE shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Zacks Research downgraded Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 20th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $163.00 price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adtalem Global Education presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.50.

Adtalem Global Education Trading Up 0.1%

Adtalem Global Education stock opened at $95.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.82. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.79 and a 12 month high of $156.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $462.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.30 million. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 17.95%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. Adtalem Global Education has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.600-7.90 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Adtalem Global Education Profile

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

