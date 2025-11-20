Pershing Square (LON:PSH) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Pershing Square Holdings (LON:PSH – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 4,882.54 and last traded at GBX 4,860, with a volume of 377985 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,780.

Pershing Square Trading Up 2.0%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.59, a current ratio of 40.41 and a quick ratio of 8.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 4,698.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 4,270.49. The stock has a market cap of £8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.97.

Get Pershing Square alerts:

Insider Activity at Pershing Square

In related news, insider Rupert Morley bought 1,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 4,274 per share, for a total transaction of £79,966.54. Also, insider Jean-Baptiste Wautier purchased 23,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 4,274 per share, for a total transaction of £995,842. 1.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Pershing Square

Pershing Square Holdings (LN:PSHD) is an investment holding company structured as a closed-ended fund that makes concentrated investments in publicly traded, principally North American-domiciled, companies. The investment objective is to maximize long-term compound annual rate of growth in intrinsic value per share.

Further Reading

