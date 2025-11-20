Noram Lithium (CVE:NRM) Shares Down 15.4% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Noram Lithium Corp. (CVE:NRM – Get Free Report) traded down 15.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 172,330 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 332% from the average session volume of 39,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Noram Lithium Trading Down 15.4%

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.12 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.11. The stock has a market cap of C$9.84 million, a PE ratio of -3.67 and a beta of -1.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 26.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

About Noram Lithium

Noram Lithium Corp., through its subsidiary, Green Energy Resources Inc, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral exploration properties. It holds 100% interests in the Zeus lithium project with 146 placer claims and 136 lode claims covering an area of 1,113 hectares located in Clayton Valley, Nevada, the United States.

