Noram Lithium (CVE:NRM) Trading Down 15.4% – Here’s Why

Noram Lithium Corp. (CVE:NRM – Get Free Report) fell 15.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 172,330 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 332% from the average session volume of 39,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.
The company has a current ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 26.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.12 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.11. The company has a market cap of C$9.84 million, a P/E ratio of -3.67 and a beta of -1.04.
Noram Lithium Corp., through its subsidiary, Green Energy Resources Inc, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral exploration properties. It holds 100% interests in the Zeus lithium project with 146 placer claims and 136 lode claims covering an area of 1,113 hectares located in Clayton Valley, Nevada, the United States.
