Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Takes Position in FTAI Aviation Ltd. $FTAI

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $543,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtus Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in FTAI Aviation by 78.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in FTAI Aviation in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Get FTAI Aviation alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, COO David Moreno acquired 4,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $153.89 per share, for a total transaction of $670,037.06. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer owned 4,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,037.06. This represents a ? increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

FTAI Aviation Stock Performance

NASDAQ FTAI opened at $164.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.67 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.27. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a one year low of $75.06 and a one year high of $194.36.

FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ:FTAI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $667.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.51 million. FTAI Aviation had a return on equity of 370.51% and a net margin of 20.82%.FTAI Aviation’s quarterly revenue was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTAI Aviation Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 10th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $138.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Zacks Research raised shares of FTAI Aviation from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FTAI Aviation currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.11.

Get Our Latest Research Report on FTAI

FTAI Aviation Profile

(Free Report)

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FTAI Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAI Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.