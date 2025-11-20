PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $27.84 and last traded at $27.93, with a volume of 1355004 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PRCT shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $64.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded PROCEPT BioRobotics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Leerink Partners reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PROCEPT BioRobotics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.78.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.25 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 8.44, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.03. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative net margin of 28.20% and a negative return on equity of 21.72%. The firm had revenue of $83.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. PROCEPT BioRobotics has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of PROCEPT BioRobotics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 98.0% in the first quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 173,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,122,000 after purchasing an additional 85,990 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics during the second quarter valued at about $2,532,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 109.3% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 159,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,209,000 after buying an additional 83,498 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 88.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 542,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,634,000 after buying an additional 255,140 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,892,000. Institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Company Profile

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, focuses on developing transformative solutions in urology in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

