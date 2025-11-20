Via Transportation (NYSE:VIA) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Via Transportation Inc. (NYSE:VIA – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $35.05 and last traded at $36.25, with a volume of 413947 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.94.

VIA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Via Transportation in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer set a $59.00 price target on Via Transportation and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Zacks Research raised Via Transportation to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on shares of Via Transportation in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. They issued a “mkt outperform” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Via Transportation in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Via Transportation presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.64.

Via Transportation (NYSE:VIA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $109.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.42 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec purchased a new stake in Via Transportation during the 3rd quarter worth about $873,000. Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Via Transportation during the third quarter worth about $10,337,000. Burkehill Global Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Via Transportation during the third quarter worth approximately $7,212,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Via Transportation during the third quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Via Transportation in the third quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.40% of the company’s stock.

Via transforms antiquated and siloed public transportation systems into smart, data-driven, and efficient digital networks. We are addressing a striking gap in the $545 billion global public transportation market. While billions of people across the globe rely on public transportation, this critical form of mobility has yet to meaningfully benefit from recent advances in technology.

