Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. $URI

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,733 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $16,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in URI. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust raised its stake in United Rentals by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 112 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in United Rentals by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 264 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 1.6% during the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 807 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. American Trust raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 1.1% in the first quarter. American Trust now owns 1,242 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 2.5% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 585 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on URI. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $1,025.00 price objective on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Argus set a $935.00 target price on United Rentals in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on United Rentals from $1,000.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas set a $900.00 target price on United Rentals and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $975.61.

United Rentals Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $792.49 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $922.49 and a 200 day moving average of $843.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $525.91 and a fifty-two week high of $1,021.47.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $11.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.43 by ($0.73). United Rentals had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 31.30%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $11.80 EPS. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. United Rentals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be given a $1.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.42%.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

