Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Gartner, Inc. $IT

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,285 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $15,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IT. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new position in Gartner in the second quarter worth $32,685,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 61,218 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $24,746,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC purchased a new position in Gartner during the 2nd quarter worth $822,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Gartner by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,972,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its position in Gartner by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 1,736 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

IT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Gartner in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Gartner from $231.00 to $218.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Gartner from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Gartner from $272.00 to $254.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of Gartner in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $263.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $311.67.

In related news, SVP John J. Rinello sold 105 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.71, for a total transaction of $26,219.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 3,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $805,314.75. This trade represents a 3.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE IT opened at $225.74 on Thursday. Gartner, Inc. has a 1 year low of $222.54 and a 1 year high of $584.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $245.65 and a 200 day moving average of $317.87.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 82.63% and a net margin of 19.71%. Gartner has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.650- EPS. Research analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

