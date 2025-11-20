The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. $EL Shares Purchased by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 50.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 187,935 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,927 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $15,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 1,182.1% in the 1st quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 2,240.0% in the first quarter. Winthrop Capital Management LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 246.4% during the second quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 69.5% during the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Estee Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Estee Lauder Companies

In related news, VP Meridith Webster sold 5,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.84, for a total transaction of $476,971.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lynn Forester sold 3,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.65, for a total value of $339,288.30. Following the sale, the director directly owned 15,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,418,650.35. The trade was a 19.30% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,521 shares of company stock worth $1,770,602. 13.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EL. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Estee Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $76.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, October 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Estee Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.65.

Estee Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Shares of EL opened at $85.96 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.54 and a 200-day moving average of $84.28. The company has a market cap of $30.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.30. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.37 and a 1 year high of $104.53.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.17. Estee Lauder Companies had a negative net margin of 7.91% and a positive return on equity of 12.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. Estee Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Estee Lauder Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.900-2.100 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Estee Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. Estee Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently -54.26%.

Estee Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

