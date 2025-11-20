Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.10 and last traded at $2.13, with a volume of 955152 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.1825.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Auto Trader Group has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.67.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.0192 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. This is a positive change from Auto Trader Group’s previous dividend of $0.01. This represents a yield of 105.0%.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

