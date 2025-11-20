JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, fourteen have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.6875.

FROG has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of JFrog from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of JFrog from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. TD Cowen upped their price target on JFrog from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on JFrog from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on JFrog from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FROG opened at $60.86 on Thursday. JFrog has a 1 year low of $27.00 and a 1 year high of $65.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of -86.94 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.64.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 6.69% and a negative net margin of 15.88%.The firm had revenue of $136.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. JFrog has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.780-0.800 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.180-0.200 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that JFrog will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 38,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total value of $1,920,160.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 4,899,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,543,443.84. This represents a 0.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frederic Simon sold 100,000 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total transaction of $5,884,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,984,903 shares in the company, valued at $234,471,692.52. This trade represents a 2.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 546,492 shares of company stock valued at $27,553,950. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in JFrog by 90.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of JFrog by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of JFrog during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its holdings in JFrog by 1,086.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JFrog in the third quarter valued at about $103,000. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

