Critical Review: Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRK) and Cineverse (NASDAQ:CNVS)

Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Free Report) and Cineverse (NASDAQ:CNVS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Atlanta Braves and Cineverse, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Atlanta Braves alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlanta Braves 1 1 1 1 2.50 Cineverse 1 0 1 0 2.00

Atlanta Braves presently has a consensus target price of $57.00, suggesting a potential upside of 49.37%. Cineverse has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 251.56%. Given Cineverse’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cineverse is more favorable than Atlanta Braves.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

Atlanta Braves has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cineverse has a beta of 1.45, meaning that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Atlanta Braves and Cineverse’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlanta Braves N/A N/A N/A Cineverse 3.89% 9.98% 4.53%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Atlanta Braves and Cineverse”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlanta Braves $662.75 million 2.97 -$2.07 million ($0.04) -954.00 Cineverse $79.79 million 0.61 $3.60 million ($0.14) -18.29

Cineverse has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Atlanta Braves. Atlanta Braves is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cineverse, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

64.9% of Atlanta Braves shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.2% of Cineverse shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.4% of Atlanta Braves shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.3% of Cineverse shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Cineverse beats Atlanta Braves on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atlanta Braves

(Get Free Report)

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

About Cineverse

(Get Free Report)

Cineverse Corp. operates as a streaming technology and entertainment company. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Equipment, and Content and Entertainment. It owns and operates streaming channels, through its proprietary technology platform. The company also delivers curated content through subscription video on demand (SVOD), dedicated ad-supported (AVOD), and ad-supported streaming linear (FAST) channels, as well as social video streaming services and audio podcasts; operates OTT streaming entertainment channels; and offers monitoring, billing, collection, and verification services. It entertains consumers worldwide by providing premium feature film and television programs, enthusiast streaming channels, and technology services. The company was formerly known as Cinedigm Corp. and changed its name to Cineverse Corp. in May 2023. Cineverse Corp. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Atlanta Braves Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlanta Braves and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.