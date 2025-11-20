Analyzing Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) & DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM)

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) and Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for DT Midstream and Berry, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DT Midstream 2 4 8 0 2.43 Berry 2 2 0 0 1.50

DT Midstream presently has a consensus price target of $117.46, suggesting a potential upside of 1.94%. Berry has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 19.05%. Given Berry’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Berry is more favorable than DT Midstream.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DT Midstream $981.00 million 11.94 $354.00 million $3.96 29.10 Berry $776.50 million 0.34 $19.25 million ($1.18) -2.85

This table compares DT Midstream and Berry”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

DT Midstream has higher revenue and earnings than Berry. Berry is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DT Midstream, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

DT Midstream has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Berry has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.5% of DT Midstream shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.9% of Berry shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of DT Midstream shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Berry shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares DT Midstream and Berry’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DT Midstream 34.30% 8.83% 4.25% Berry -12.42% 2.95% 1.37%

Dividends

DT Midstream pays an annual dividend of $3.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Berry pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. DT Midstream pays out 82.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Berry pays out -10.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. DT Midstream has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Berry is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

DT Midstream beats Berry on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DT Midstream

DT Midstream, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines. This segment also engages in the transportation and storage of natural gas for intermediate and end-user customers. The Gathering segment owns and operates gas gathering systems. This segment is involved in the collection of natural gas for delivery to plants for treating, to gathering pipelines for further gathering, or to pipelines for transportation; and provision of associated ancillary services, including compression, dehydration, gas treatment, water impoundment, water transportation, water disposal, and sand mining. It serves natural gas producers, local distribution companies, electric power generators, industrials, and national marketers. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.

About Berry

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E. Texas), Utah (Uinta) and Colorado (Piceance). The Company’s operations are conducted in the continental United States. In December 2013, Linn Energy LLC and Linn Co, LLC (Linn Co) announced the completion of the merger between LinnCo and Berry Petroleum Company (Berry), where LinnCo had acquired all of Berry’s interest.

