Softcat (LON:SCT) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Softcat plc (LON:SCT) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,411 and last traded at GBX 1,417, with a volume of 693343 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,421.

SCT has been the subject of several research reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,925 target price on shares of Softcat in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Softcat from GBX 1,400 to GBX 1,450 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Softcat to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,800 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Softcat in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 1,400 target price on shares of Softcat in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,769.89.

Softcat Stock Up 0.1%

The stock has a market capitalization of £2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,557.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,645.89.

Softcat (LON:SCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported GBX 69.50 EPS for the quarter. Softcat had a return on equity of 43.79% and a net margin of 12.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Softcat plc will post 60.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Softcat Company Profile

Softcat plc operates as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.

