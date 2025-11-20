Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Sets New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.57 and last traded at $1.60, with a volume of 5686267 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SABR shares. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Sabre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of Sabre in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. Rothschild & Co Redburn downgraded Sabre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.40 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Sabre from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sabre presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $3.80.

Sabre Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $631.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.55.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $715.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sabre Corporation will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Triangle Securities Wealth Management bought a new position in Sabre during the second quarter worth $33,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Sabre in the second quarter valued at $34,000. 626 Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sabre during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sabre during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sabre in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

About Sabre

(Get Free Report)

Sabre Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as software and technology company for travel industry in the United States, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

