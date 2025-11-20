Analysts Set Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) PT at $4.47

Shares of Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.4667.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on STRO shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Sutro Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th.

In related news, Director Connie Matsui bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.80 per share, with a total value of $40,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,000. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 111,754 shares of company stock valued at $89,601. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sutro Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Sutro Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sutro Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 232.6% in the third quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 42,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 73.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 56,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 23,941 shares during the last quarter. 96.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Sutro Biopharma stock opened at $0.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.88. Sutro Biopharma has a one year low of $0.52 and a one year high of $3.01.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $9.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 million. Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 852.70% and a negative net margin of 206.77%. On average, equities analysts predict that Sutro Biopharma will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company. The company develops site-specific and novel-format antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) that enables its proprietary integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF and XpressCF+. Its product candidates include STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha, which is in Phase II/III clinical trials for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers; VAX-24 and Vax-31 pneumococcal conjugate vaccine candidates that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of invasive pneumococcal disease; and MK-1484, a distinct cytokine derivative molecule that is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of cancer.

