Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Grows Stock Holdings in EPR Properties $EPR

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH grew its stake in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 230,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,109 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $13,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 6.6% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 22,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in EPR Properties by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,864 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 102.3% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 328,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,264,000 after buying an additional 165,904 shares during the period. Choreo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 6,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Finally, Brookwood Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the 1st quarter worth $234,000. 74.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPR Properties Stock Performance

EPR stock opened at $51.18 on Thursday. EPR Properties has a one year low of $41.75 and a one year high of $61.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 7.77 and a current ratio of 7.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.07.

EPR Properties Announces Dividend

EPR Properties ( NYSE:EPR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $182.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.78 million. EPR Properties had a net margin of 28.01% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. EPR Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.050-5.130 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that EPR Properties will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.9%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on EPR shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on EPR Properties from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $65.00 to $65.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EPR Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.64.

Insider Activity at EPR Properties

In other news, EVP Gregory E. Zimmerman sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total value of $369,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 73,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,635,487.17. This trade represents a 9.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,500 shares of company stock worth $1,205,100. Corporate insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties Profile

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

Featured Stories

