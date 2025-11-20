Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Decreases Stake in Carnival Corporation $CCL

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH decreased its holdings in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 514,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,879 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Carnival were worth $14,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Carnival during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Carnival during the second quarter worth $28,000. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in shares of Carnival in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Wealthquest Corp acquired a new stake in Carnival in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CCL. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Carnival from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Carnival from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Carnival from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on Carnival from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.33.

Shares of Carnival stock opened at $26.08 on Thursday. Carnival Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $15.07 and a fifty-two week high of $32.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $30.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.67.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 29th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. Carnival had a return on equity of 27.86% and a net margin of 10.07%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. Carnival has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.230-0.230 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.140-2.140 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Carnival Corporation will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

