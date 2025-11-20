3,155 Shares in Toronto Dominion Bank (The) $TD Purchased by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Toronto Dominion Bank (The) (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 3,155 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Toronto Dominion Bank by 100.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,674 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,874,000 after buying an additional 57,386 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Toronto Dominion Bank by 3.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,522 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank by 122.9% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 428 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank by 12.4% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,052 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,712 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. 52.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TD opened at $81.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.79. Toronto Dominion Bank has a one year low of $51.25 and a one year high of $82.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Toronto Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.45. Toronto Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 16.40%.The company had revenue of $10.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Toronto Dominion Bank will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This is a boost from Toronto Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 10th. Toronto Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 35.16%.

TD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Toronto Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Toronto Dominion Bank in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Toronto Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Desjardins upgraded Toronto Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Toronto Dominion Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

