Western Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 9,312 Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7HANDL Index ETF $HNDL

Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7HANDL Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 9,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HNDL. Motco bought a new stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7HANDL Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7HANDL Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7HANDL Index ETF by 11.2% during the second quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7HANDL Index ETF in the second quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7HANDL Index ETF in the second quarter worth about $219,000.

Shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7HANDL Index ETF stock opened at $21.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $652.60 million, a PE ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.25 and a 200 day moving average of $21.73. Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7HANDL Index ETF has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $22.57.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 14th were paid a dividend of $0.1306 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 14th. This is an increase from Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7HANDL Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.2%.

The Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (HNDL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 7 HANDL index. The fund is a fund of funds that targets a high distribution rate. The funds index reflects a balanced portfolio of US equities, fixed income, and alternative investments HNDL was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Strategy Shares.

