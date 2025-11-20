Kellanova $K Shares Sold by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lowered its stake in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 11.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 165,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,790 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $13,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in K. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Kellanova by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in Kellanova by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 7,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 5.3% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kellanova by 0.9% in the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 17,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 32.7% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kellanova Trading Down 0.1%

Kellanova stock opened at $83.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $29.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.23. Kellanova has a 12 month low of $76.48 and a 12 month high of $83.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Kellanova Dividend Announcement

Kellanova ( NYSE:K Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Kellanova had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 32.54%. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Kellanova will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.74%.

Insider Activity at Kellanova

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,599 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total value of $9,116,350.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 45,097,438 shares in the company, valued at $3,587,501,192.90. The trade was a 0.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on K. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Kellanova from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Kellanova in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Kellanova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Kellanova has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.50.

About Kellanova

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

