Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Sells 330 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. $MLM

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH cut its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,559 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $14,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter worth $30,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 60 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 93.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 62 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Aspect Partners LLC grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 540.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 64 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MLM shares. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $645.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $525.00 price target (up from $515.00) on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $620.00 to $610.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $577.00 to $643.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $644.38.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance

NYSE:MLM opened at $597.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $36.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13, a PEG ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.06. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $441.95 and a fifty-two week high of $665.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $619.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $588.66.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The construction company reported $5.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.62 by ($0.65). Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 16.47%.The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Martin Marietta Materials has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 19.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 17.50%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

