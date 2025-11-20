Western Wealth Management LLC Makes New $213,000 Investment in State Street Corporation $STT

Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,008 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STT. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in State Street by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,184,690 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $732,775,000 after purchasing an additional 674,120 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 0.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,412,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $784,930,000 after buying an additional 27,098 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of State Street by 2.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,264,161 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $381,770,000 after acquiring an additional 115,751 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,068,867 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $274,732,000 after acquiring an additional 14,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank lifted its position in State Street by 6,967.4% in the 1st quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 2,989,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $267,646,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947,153 shares in the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get State Street alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other State Street news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.24, for a total value of $175,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 38,626 shares in the company, valued at $4,528,512.24. The trade was a 3.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

State Street Stock Up 0.8%

STT stock opened at $114.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $31.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.72. State Street Corporation has a 1-year low of $72.81 and a 1-year high of $122.69.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 13.14%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.26 EPS. Analysts expect that State Street Corporation will post 9.68 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on STT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on State Street from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on State Street from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on State Street from $109.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of State Street from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of State Street from $133.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, State Street currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.92.

Get Our Latest Research Report on State Street

State Street Company Profile

(Free Report)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.