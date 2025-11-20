Western Wealth Management LLC Invests $207,000 in First Trust SMID Growth Strength ETF $FSGS

Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FSGS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Separately, Three Cord True Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Growth Strength ETF in the second quarter valued at $936,000.

First Trust SMID Growth Strength ETF Stock Down 0.4%

NASDAQ:FSGS opened at $29.53 on Thursday. First Trust SMID Growth Strength ETF has a 52-week low of $24.39 and a 52-week high of $32.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.34. The company has a market capitalization of $29.53 million, a PE ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 1.07.

About First Trust SMID Growth Strength ETF

The First Trust SMID Growth Strength ETF (FSGS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SMID Growth Strength index. The fund tracks an index of small and midcap companies with a perceived strong balance sheet and financial performance. FSGS was launched on Jun 20, 2017 and is issued by First Trust.

