4,486 Shares in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF $EEM Purchased by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 4,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EEM. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 71,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,445,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 7,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 28,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 38,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hardin Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Hardin Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM opened at $53.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.23. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $38.19 and a one year high of $56.31.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

