Western Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. $AMP

Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.6% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on AMP shares. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Friday, October 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $525.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $550.00 to $530.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $518.00 to $582.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Argus decreased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $568.00 to $554.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $533.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Heather J. Melloh sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.34, for a total value of $768,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 2,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,312,615.08. The trade was a 36.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Up 1.5%

AMP stock opened at $449.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $477.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $501.94. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $396.14 and a 12 month high of $582.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.28.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $9.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.76 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 65.90% and a net margin of 18.30%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.02 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 38.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.55%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

