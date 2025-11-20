Western Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Alumis Inc. $ALMS

Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alumis Inc. (NASDAQ:ALMS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Alumis by 37.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 11,453 shares during the period. Towerview LLC grew its holdings in Alumis by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 430,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. BML Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alumis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alumis by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 127,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 14,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Alumis during the 1st quarter worth $164,000.

Get Alumis alerts:

Alumis Trading Up 2.5%

ALMS stock opened at $6.57 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.23. The company has a market cap of $683.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of -1.33. Alumis Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.76 and a 52 week high of $10.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alumis ( NASDAQ:ALMS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alumis Inc. will post -8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ALMS shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Alumis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Alumis in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Alumis in a report on Friday, July 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Alumis from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Alumis in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alumis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Alumis

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James B. Tananbaum bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.59 per share, for a total transaction of $1,118,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,234,129 shares in the company, valued at $12,488,781.11. The trade was a 9.83% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Foresite Capital Management Vi bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.59 per share, with a total value of $1,118,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 2,234,129 shares in the company, valued at $12,488,781.11. This trade represents a 9.83% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 2,041,139 shares of company stock worth $12,262,480. 40.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alumis Profile

(Free Report)

Our mission is to significantly improve the lives of patients by replacing broad immunosuppression with targeted therapies. Our name, Alumis, captures our mission to enlighten immunology, and is inspired by the words “allumer”-French for illuminate-and “immunis”-Latin for the immune system. We are a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company with an initial focus on developing our two Tyrosine Kinase 2 (TYK2) inhibitors: ESK-001, a second-generation inhibitor that we are developing to maximize target inhibition and optimize tolerability, and A-005, a central nervous system (CNS) penetrant molecule.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alumis Inc. (NASDAQ:ALMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alumis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alumis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.