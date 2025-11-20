Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 4,289 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. $NRG

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,289 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in NRG Energy were worth $15,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in NRG Energy during the second quarter worth $27,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in NRG Energy in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NRG Energy

In other news, VP Dak Liyanearachchi sold 10,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,654,160.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 48,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,528,505. The trade was a 18.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Virginia Kinney sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.82, for a total value of $3,276,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 43,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,075,549.62. This represents a 31.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NRG Energy Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSE NRG opened at $168.76 on Thursday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.57 and a 52-week high of $180.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $167.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.37. The stock has a market cap of $32.34 billion, a PE ratio of 76.36 and a beta of 1.16.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.85. NRG Energy had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 88.22%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 6th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the utilities provider to purchase up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 26.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NRG. Scotiabank assumed coverage on NRG Energy in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $212.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Research cut NRG Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded NRG Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Melius Research assumed coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $308.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.31.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

