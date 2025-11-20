Creative Planning Acquires 2,217 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. $CBRE

Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 48,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,217 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $6,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in CBRE Group during the first quarter valued at about $214,283,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,724,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $487,127,000 after acquiring an additional 738,704 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in CBRE Group by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,407,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $837,938,000 after acquiring an additional 397,818 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in CBRE Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,383,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in CBRE Group by 9.6% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,628,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $513,931,000 after purchasing an additional 319,115 shares during the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on CBRE Group from $164.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on CBRE Group from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.89.

Shares of NYSE CBRE opened at $151.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.45 and a 12 month high of $171.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.17 billion, a PE ratio of 37.48 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.49.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.15. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The firm had revenue of $10.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. CBRE Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.250-6.350 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

