Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 252 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF $VBR

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 23,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,605,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 569,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,068,000 after buying an additional 16,849 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPL Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

VBR opened at $201.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $207.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.11. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $160.23 and a 1 year high of $219.01.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

