Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $1.64 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF $VSS

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $542,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 61.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,667 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 69.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 8,393 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 18.8% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Efficient Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 363,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.2%

VSS stock opened at $138.62 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $102.76 and a 1-year high of $145.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $142.35 and its 200-day moving average is $136.44. The firm has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.