Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Increases Stake in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. $KNSL

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 7.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $2,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 90.0% during the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 95 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KNSL opened at $379.07 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $426.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $450.51. The stock has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.09. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $378.21 and a 1-year high of $531.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by $0.42. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 25.66%. The firm had revenue of $497.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 17.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.34%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on KNSL shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $429.00 to $474.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $490.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $448.00 to $442.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $493.22.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company’s commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

