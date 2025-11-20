KBC Group NV Reduces Holdings in MSA Safety Incorporporated $MSA

KBC Group NV lowered its stake in shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report) by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in MSA Safety Incorporporated were worth $151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSA. Bayforest Capital Ltd grew its position in MSA Safety Incorporporated by 3,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated during the second quarter worth $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated by 115.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in MSA Safety Incorporporated by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MSA Safety Incorporporated news, President Stephanie L. Sciullo sold 2,361 shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.51, for a total value of $400,213.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the president owned 9,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,539,659.33. The trade was a 20.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

MSA Safety Incorporporated Stock Performance

Shares of MSA stock opened at $156.31 on Thursday. MSA Safety Incorporporated has a 52-week low of $127.86 and a 52-week high of $182.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.79.

MSA Safety Incorporporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $468.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.37 million. MSA Safety Incorporporated had a return on equity of 25.23% and a net margin of 15.02%.MSA Safety Incorporporated’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that MSA Safety Incorporporated will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

MSA Safety Incorporporated Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.5625 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. This is a boost from MSA Safety Incorporporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. MSA Safety Incorporporated’s payout ratio is currently 29.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on MSA. Wall Street Zen downgraded MSA Safety Incorporporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.20.

About MSA Safety Incorporporated

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and technology solutions that protect people and facility infrastructures in the fire service, energy, utility, construction, and industrial manufacturing applications, as well as heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration industries worldwide.

