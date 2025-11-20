Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.31 Million in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December $UDEC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December (BATS:UDEC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 35,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,305,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December by 13.0% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 50,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after buying an additional 5,752 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December by 862.9% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 153,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,598,000 after acquiring an additional 137,677 shares during the period. WorthPointe LLC increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. WorthPointe LLC now owns 7,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,606,000. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 139,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,069,000 after acquiring an additional 12,740 shares during the period.

BATS UDEC opened at $38.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $435.17 million, a PE ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 0.37. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December has a 52 week low of $32.40 and a 52 week high of $37.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.11.

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December (UDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

