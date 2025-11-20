Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Democracy International Fund ETF $DMCY

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Democracy International Fund ETF (NYSEARCA:DMCY – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,236 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Democracy International Fund ETF worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Democracy International Fund ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DMCY opened at $29.88 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.04. The company has a market capitalization of $9.56 million, a PE ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 0.79. Democracy International Fund ETF has a 1 year low of $23.08 and a 1 year high of $31.05.

Get Democracy International Fund ETF alerts:

Democracy International Fund ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, September 29th were given a $0.0852 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 29th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%.

About Democracy International Fund ETF

The Democracy International Fund (DMCY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Democracy Investments International index. The fund tracks an index of global, large- and mid-cap companies outside the US. The index aims to overweight investments in democratic countries while underweighting those in authoritarian countries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DMCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Democracy International Fund ETF (NYSEARCA:DMCY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Democracy International Fund ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Democracy International Fund ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.