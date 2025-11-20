Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Buys 7,457 Shares of Capital Group Growth ETF $CGGR

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,514 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,457 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 37.7% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 583,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,716,000 after acquiring an additional 159,622 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 30.5% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 165,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,732,000 after purchasing an additional 38,727 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,196,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,558 shares in the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 119,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,839,000 after buying an additional 13,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,442,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,641,000 after buying an additional 20,822 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group Growth ETF Stock Up 0.5%

CGGR stock opened at $42.57 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.10 and a 200 day moving average of $41.57. The firm has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 1.17. Capital Group Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $29.23 and a twelve month high of $45.83.

Capital Group Growth ETF Profile

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

