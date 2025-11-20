Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July $PJUL Shares Sold by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report) by 7.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,167 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July were worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,370,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,109,000 after purchasing an additional 192,427 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 6.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 693,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,864,000 after purchasing an additional 44,937 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 4.8% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 602,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,438,000 after purchasing an additional 27,569 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 329.4% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 602,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,491,000 after buying an additional 462,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 0.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 457,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,382,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Stock Performance

Shares of PJUL opened at $45.45 on Thursday. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July has a fifty-two week low of $37.10 and a fifty-two week high of $44.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.15. The company has a market capitalization of $943.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 0.46.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

