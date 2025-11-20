JPMorgan Municipal ETF $JMUB Shares Acquired by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) by 24.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,035 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,080 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $126,587,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 2,438.3% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 897,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,569,000 after purchasing an additional 862,471 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 199.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,131,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,563,000 after purchasing an additional 753,069 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 114.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,116,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,825,000 after purchasing an additional 595,174 shares during the period. Finally, G2 Capital Management LLC OH raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 489.2% in the second quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 695,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,511,000 after purchasing an additional 577,227 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Stock Up 1.7%

JPMorgan Municipal ETF stock opened at $50.66 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.21. JPMorgan Municipal ETF has a 52 week low of $47.95 and a 52 week high of $51.31.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Cuts Dividend

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 21st were paid a dividend of $0.1214 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 21st.

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

