Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Lowers Position in Sony Corporation $SONY

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Sony Corporation (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 500,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,865 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Sony were worth $13,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sony in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in Sony by 220.7% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new stake in Sony during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in Sony in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sony by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. 14.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Sony from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Zacks Research upgraded Sony from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Sony in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Cfra Research raised Sony to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Nomura upgraded Sony from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

Sony Trading Down 0.4%

SONY opened at $28.56 on Thursday. Sony Corporation has a one year low of $18.97 and a one year high of $30.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 0.99.

Sony Profile

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

