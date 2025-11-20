Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF $VPL Shares Bought by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 154,729 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,038 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $12,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VPL. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 152.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the first quarter worth about $3,525,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 134.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,613,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,918,000 after purchasing an additional 27,003 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VPL opened at $88.43 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 52 week low of $64.21 and a 52 week high of $92.51. The stock has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.64.

About Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

