Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 4,031 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. $VEEV

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,896 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,031 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $12,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Maseco LLP bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 176.3% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VEEV. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $268.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, November 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.28.

In other news, insider Thomas D. Schwenger sold 3,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.04, for a total value of $1,005,134.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 23,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,132,850.92. This trade represents a 12.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 6,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.62, for a total transaction of $1,839,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 25,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,765,151.50. The trade was a 19.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 24,665 shares of company stock valued at $7,438,000 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems stock opened at $273.21 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $288.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $278.53. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $201.54 and a twelve month high of $310.50. The company has a market capitalization of $44.78 billion, a PE ratio of 56.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.98.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $789.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.49 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 27.29% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. Veeva Systems has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.940-1.950 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 7.780-7.780 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

