Intel Corporation $INTC Shares Sold by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 555,619 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 814,499 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Intel were worth $12,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in Intel by 195.7% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 81,506 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 53,946 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth $218,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 47.8% in the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 23,272 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 7,523 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at $375,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lifted its stake in Intel by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 1,465,008 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $33,270,000 after acquiring an additional 37,700 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Stock Up 2.3%

INTC stock opened at $35.11 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,514.51 and a beta of 1.31. Intel Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $17.67 and a fifty-two week high of $42.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. Intel had a net margin of 0.37% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. The company had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Intel has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.080-0.080 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on INTC. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $23.00 to $41.10 in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $23.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Intel from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Hold rating and eight have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $34.84.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

