Insider Selling: Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Insider Sells $177,586.92 in Stock

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) insider James Winston King sold 798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.54, for a total value of $177,586.92. Following the transaction, the insider owned 37,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,238,208.26. This represents a 2.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

James Winston King also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 20th, James Winston King sold 798 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.70, for a total value of $196,068.60.

On Thursday, September 18th, James Winston King sold 7,162 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.82, for a total value of $1,782,048.84.

On Tuesday, September 16th, James Winston King sold 7,149 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.87, for a total transaction of $1,736,277.63.

Guidewire Software Stock Down 0.2%

GWRE stock opened at $213.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a PE ratio of 267.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.08. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.08 and a fifty-two week high of $272.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.22. Guidewire Software had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The firm had revenue of $356.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Guidewire Software’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. Guidewire Software has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on GWRE shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Guidewire Software from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $274.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guidewire Software

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,039,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,077,791,000 after purchasing an additional 116,726 shares in the last quarter. Linonia Partnership LP increased its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 41.8% in the first quarter. Linonia Partnership LP now owns 3,396,310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $636,333,000 after buying an additional 1,000,709 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 1.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,672,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,410,000 after buying an additional 24,991 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,578,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $372,105,000 after acquiring an additional 84,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,427,104 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,382,000 after acquiring an additional 589,424 shares in the last quarter.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

