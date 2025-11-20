Insider Selling: Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Insider Sells $177,586.92 in Stock

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) insider James Winston King sold 798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.54, for a total value of $177,586.92. Following the transaction, the insider owned 37,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,238,208.26. This represents a 2.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
James Winston King also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, October 20th, James Winston King sold 798 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.70, for a total value of $196,068.60.
- On Thursday, September 18th, James Winston King sold 7,162 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.82, for a total value of $1,782,048.84.
- On Tuesday, September 16th, James Winston King sold 7,149 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.87, for a total transaction of $1,736,277.63.
Guidewire Software Stock Down 0.2%
GWRE stock opened at $213.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a PE ratio of 267.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.08. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.08 and a fifty-two week high of $272.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have weighed in on GWRE shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Guidewire Software from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $274.08.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guidewire Software
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,039,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,077,791,000 after purchasing an additional 116,726 shares in the last quarter. Linonia Partnership LP increased its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 41.8% in the first quarter. Linonia Partnership LP now owns 3,396,310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $636,333,000 after buying an additional 1,000,709 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 1.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,672,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,410,000 after buying an additional 24,991 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,578,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $372,105,000 after acquiring an additional 84,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,427,104 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,382,000 after acquiring an additional 589,424 shares in the last quarter.
About Guidewire Software
Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.
Read More
