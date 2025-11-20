Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Invests $11.11 Million in Barrick Mining Corporation $B

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Barrick Mining Corporation (NYSE:B – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 533,650 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $11,111,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Barrick Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Mining during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Mining in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Mining in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Barrick Mining in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 90.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Barrick Mining from $21.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Barrick Mining from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Zacks Research lowered Barrick Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Wall Street Zen cut Barrick Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Barrick Mining from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.90.

Barrick Mining Stock Performance

Shares of B stock opened at $37.73 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.86. Barrick Mining Corporation has a 52 week low of $15.11 and a 52 week high of $38.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $63.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.28.

Barrick Mining (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Barrick Mining had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 19.99%.The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Barrick Mining Corporation will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Barrick Mining Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. This is an increase from Barrick Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Barrick Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.82%.

Barrick Mining Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

