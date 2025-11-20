Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Makes New $234,000 Investment in Rockwell Automation, Inc. $ROK

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 4.9% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 48.7% in the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 34.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rockwell Automation Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of ROK opened at $372.34 on Thursday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $215.00 and a fifty-two week high of $398.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $355.99 and a 200 day moving average of $339.48. The firm has a market cap of $41.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.40. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 12.03%.The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Rockwell Automation has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.200-12.200 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rockwell Automation

In other news, Director James P. Keane sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.06, for a total transaction of $1,068,180.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 9,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,272,903.52. This trade represents a 24.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 61,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.56, for a total value of $24,159,252.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 83,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,841,311.88. The trade was a 42.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 92,075 shares of company stock valued at $34,820,361. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ROK shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $385.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $364.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

See Also

