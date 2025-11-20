Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $1.74 Million Position in Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,023 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $933,626,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Arista Networks by 153.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,719,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $584,119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,678,372 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Arista Networks by 193.3% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,065,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $721,342,000 after purchasing an additional 4,656,021 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Arista Networks by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,552,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $740,126,000 after buying an additional 2,594,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its position in Arista Networks by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 8,582,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $611,852,000 after buying an additional 2,240,045 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ANET opened at $124.62 on Thursday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.43 and a 12-month high of $164.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $145.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.56.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 40.90%.The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Arista Networks has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Kenneth Duda sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.75, for a total transaction of $4,282,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 12,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,852,324. This trade represents a 69.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,247,688 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.53, for a total value of $185,319,098.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 5,383,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,567,735.71. The trade was a 18.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 2,009,040 shares of company stock worth $293,922,634 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ANET shares. Zacks Research cut Arista Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Arista Networks from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. UBS Group raised their price target on Arista Networks from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $183.00 price target (up previously from $179.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Erste Group Bank downgraded Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.31.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

